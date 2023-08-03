Mega Millions drawing Friday: Dreamers weigh their options for $1.25 billion

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is rolling over again for Friday’s drawing as no winning ticket has been sold since mid-April.

The jackpot has reached $1.25 billion with an immediate cash option of $625 million, according to Mega Millions officials.

After taxes (the top brackets are 37% federal, 3.99% Ohio, and for our calculation, we’ll use a 2% city tax), the after-tax payout to a single winner would come to about $356 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. So what will you do if you win?

“We’re dreamers here,” said Travis Malone, who sells lottery tickets at the Kettering Speedway store where he works. “If I’m thinking big, I’d buy a vacation home in each state.”

If you like to daydream, here are some of the things Friday’s jackpot can get you:

1. Private islands (plural)

With $356 million, you could purchase a nice collection of four islands across Asia, Central America and the Caribbean including the Rangyai Island, Long Coco Cay, and Clove Cay.

$1.25 billion could buy you roughly 15 islands adding spots in Costa Rica, Canada, and Greece to your list of countries.

2. Taylor Swift Tickets

Taylor Swift’s SoFi stadium show on Thursday had floor tickets ranging from $1,000-$22,000.

$356 million could buy you the leftover tickets for the whole field section, plus another half of it.

$1.25 billion could buy you 24,417 of Swift’s most expensive ticket in section C115 row 13, retailing for $51,194.

Credit: Christopher Polk Credit: Christopher Polk

3. Most expensive dogs in the world

Reader’s Digest reported the Tibetan Mastiff to be the most expensive dog breed in the world, with one animal purchased for $2 million.

For $356 million, you could buy that dog and 178 of his friends.

For $1.25 billion, you could purchase 35,714 of each of the worlds top ten most expensive dog breeds, which average about $3,500 each.

4. Sports teams

While the most expensive sports teams value for over $7 billion (Dallas Cowboys at $7.6M, Golden State Warriors at $7.5, and New York Yankees at $7.1), millions can still put your foot in the door in the sports world.

Before taxes, the full $1.25 billion prize could purchase the entire New York Islanders hockey franchise, valued at $960 million, leaving some change to spare after the big purchase.

$356 million can buy out former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, with his net worth of $350 million.

5. Vintage Comics

For all the comic book lovers, the Mega Millions prize could supply you with hundreds of vintage comics.

In 2022, Superman #1 sold for $5.3 million as a grade 8.0 comic, turning the deal into the most expensive comic book purchase.

$356 million could buy you 67 Superman #1 comic books.

$1.25 billion could then purchase every comic book sold in North America in 2020.

Credit: Picasa Credit: Picasa

6. Movie franchises

The movie industry is an almost $100 billion industry, with potential for franchises to earn more than double what they spent on production costs, making it a potentially worthwhile, if risky, investment.

“Top Gun Maverick” spent $170 million in production costs, allowing the after-tax Mega Millions prize to invest in two top-of-the-line movie productions.

$1.25 billion is almost the amount “Top Gun Maverick” made in box office sales of $1.5 billion.

7. Local things, little things

Maybe all you’ve ever really wanted was the little things in life. Well, here’s your chance. Head to the dollar store (OK, multiple dollar stores) for your 356 million individually packaged Hot Wheels cars, gift bags, or Value brand paper towels. You also have enough money for your next 100 million gallons of gas.

Or maybe you’re a huge fan of Dayton-based food. With $356 million, you could buy a large one-topping pizza, dinner salad and a drink from Marion’s Piazza for all 11.75 million men, women and children in Ohio. Or you could buy the 16-ounce chocolates box from Esther Price for 20 million of your closest friends.