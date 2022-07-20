Mega Millions jackpot $630M for Friday drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing has ballooned to an estimated $630 million.
It’s the fifth largest jackpot in the multi-state lottery game’s history, and is only the fifth time the jackpot has exceeded $600 million, according to the Mega Millions website.
The cash payout is nearly $360 million after no ticket matched all six numbers for the past 27 drawings. Drawings are held twice weekly, at 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
The record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.
Mega Millions has been played in Ohio since May 2002 and includes 45 member states plus the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Top Mega Millions jackpots to date:
|Amount
|Date
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|$648 million
|2/17/2013
|$630 million
|?
In Other News
About the Author