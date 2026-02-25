Melody Pool in Clay Twp. closes after more than 60 years

Melody Pool opened for its first summer in 1964.

The Fishers announced the decision to close this week in a Facebook post.

“After nine unforgettable summers, it’s time for us to say goodbye to a place that has meant so much to our family and to this community. Melody Pool has been more than just a pool — it’s been a gathering place filled with laughter, friendships, and countless memories that we will carry with us forever," the post on the club’s page reads.

The family said the property has been sold to Englewood Truck Towing & Recovery.

“From sunny afternoons to long summer evenings, we were so grateful to spend our summers alongside our members, guests, and neighbors,” the Fishers’ statement continues. “Watching families grow, kids learn to swim, and friendships form made owning Melody Pool an incredible privilege. Your support, kindness, and loyalty over the years are things we will never forget.”

The new owners requested a zoning change for the property, which was approved by Clay Twp. in January, according to Trustee Angela Howell.

The property’s zoning designation was changed from Business to Light Industrial, Howell said.