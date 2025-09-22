Memorial for political activist Charlie Kirk held in Kettering Sunday

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA with the goal of engaging a younger audience in politics. He hosted The Charlie Kirk Show podcast and was also known for touring college campuses to debate hot-button issues like gun control, gender and race.

It was during the first stop on his latest American Comeback Tour on Sept. 10 that Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University.

“Charlie’s death hits home for me on a personal level,” said Sean Ryan, an organizer of Sunday’s memorial at Indian Riffle Park. “Watching Charlie’s campus debates were times of bonding, open dialogue, and deep thought between me and my teenage son. Listening to Charlie helped us grow and made us challenge our own beliefs and assumptions.”

Ryan admired Kirk’s faith, and said while the political commentator’s delivery may have been “tough” during his debates, he believes it came from a place of compassion.

Ryan contended this message can be gleaned by watching Kirk’s debates in full, rather than through a seconds-long, out-of-context soundbite.

“Charlie’s trust in Jesus was central to his ability to use logic, to have compassion for people, and to give them a tough word when they needed it,” Ryan said. “Please recognize that Charlie saw himself not as a saint sitting on a high hill, but as a lowly sinner in need of God’s grace and forgiveness through Jesus.”

Greg Santo attended Sunday’s memorial with his son, Kai.

Santo said he didn’t know much about the figure prior to his death, but has since watched some of his content.

“He was a little provocative at times and I saw instances where he’d challenge people, but then in other videos, I saw that he let people talk and he wasn’t calling for violence or anything,” Santo said. “He had an opinion and he was killed for it; so, that’s why I’m here today.”

Fifteen-year-old Kai, on the other hand, was introduced to Kirk on social media long before his death, first seeing short, edited clips of Kirk’s debates in Instagram posts that portrayed him in a “negative” way.

“I feel like a lot of people just see those clips because they’re the most widely circulated, and they don’t realize who he actually was,” Kai said. “Charlie didn’t speak for everyone, but he spoke for a lot of people and he got a lot of hate for it.”

Kai said he’s seen this type of vitriol toward differing opinions have a palpable impact on kids his age.

“I think now, in our generation, that’s why a lot of kids are afraid to voice their opinions, especially in person,” he said. “They’re more likely to do so on social media platforms but in a way that follows the crowd because any wrong step in school or on social media can ruin your relationships, and people could view you badly or even try starting a fight with you.”

Sunday’s event included a live-streaming of Kirk’s public memorial service and funeral held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

That service drew tens of thousands of mourners, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other senior officials of the Trump administration.

Speakers highlighted Kirk’s profound faith and his strong belief that young conservatives need to get married, build families and pass on their values to keep building their movement. They also repeatedly told conservative activists that the best way to honor Kirk was doubling down on his mission to move American politics further to the right.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.