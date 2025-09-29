MetroParks: No obvious signs of foul play after kayaker finds body in Stillwater River

There were no obvious signs of foul play after a man was found in the Stillwater River, said Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess.
A kayaker found the body along Shiloh Drive near Blueridge Drive in Harrison Twp. around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Hess said it didn’t appear the man had been in the water for very long.
He said additional details cannot be released until the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirms the man’s identity.
