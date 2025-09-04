Mexican restaurant Taquitos Uruapan opens in Huber Heights

Breaking: Area billionaire on front lines of Ukraine war: ‘There are times where you need to make a stand’

Taquitos Urupan has opened a new location in Huber Heights at 4480 Powell Road at the site of the former Mr. Pollo. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

A new restaurant has opened in the former space of Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill in Huber Heights.

Taquitos Uruapan Bar & Grill is located at 4480 Powell Road. The restaurant is working on updating its signage.

Customers can expect a variety of Mexican food including birria, burritos, carne asada, chicken taquitos, chimichangas, fajitas, loaded fries, nachos, salads, sopes, taco bowls, tacos and quesadillas.

Taco options include carne asada, grilled chicken, birria, carnitas fried pork, gobernador shrimp or adobada pork.

The restaurant also offers a variety of chicken plates with breasts, wings, legs or thighs served with two sides, salsa and tortillas.

Taquitos Uruapan has two other restaurant locations in the region including 5832 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton and 2190 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit taquitosuruapan.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

