Miami County Animal Shelter seeking higher fees

“Even with this adjustment, we believe the new fee still represents a strong value compared to what an adopter would otherwise pay for spay/neuter services on their own,” Craft said.

Dog Adoption Fees:

$100 for all unaltered dogs (same fee)

$150 for altered dogs (increased fee)

Cat Adoption Fees:

$45 for all unaltered cats (same fee)

$60 for altered cats (increased fee)

Dog Surrender Fees:

$50 for currently licensed dogs (same fee)

$100 for unlicensed dogs (increased fee)

Cat Surrender Fee:

$50 (increased from $35)

Daily Board Fee:

$15 (increased from $10)

The last time shelter fees were increased was in 2020. The new fees would go into effect Jan. 1. The shelter is located 1110 N. County Road 25A between Piqua and Troy.

A group is leading a private effort to raise $7 million to build a new shelter along Lytle Road, near the County Road 25A intersection. The effort is progressing “very well,” Craft said.

“We are now approaching the $3 million mark—an exciting milestone that reflects the generosity and support of our community," Craft said.

Sync for the Shelter 2.0, a lip sync fundraising program, is also in full swing, with contestants fully engaged and actively fundraising on the shelter behalf.

“Their enthusiasm and creativity have brought renewed energy to this year’s campaign, and we are already seeing strong participation and positive momentum. As we move forward, we are optimistic that these combined efforts will help us take another significant step toward reaching our overall goal for the new shelter,” Craft said.

To make a donation toward the new shelter, visit the Miami County Partners for Animal Welfare, or MCPAW, website at miamicountypaw.org. The site provides secure online giving options and additional information about how a contribution directly supports the construction of the new facility.

Donations to support the shelter’s ongoing operations can be mailed or dropped off in person at Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25A, Troy, 45373. Donors also have the option to designate their gift to the medical fund, which helps cover the cost of medical care for adoptable pets. Additionally, the shelter currently has a Giving Tree with ornaments that highlight specific items needed for animals.

