Miami County candidates, issues filed for May 2026 primary

Miami County voters may see several local tax issues on the May 5 ballot, along with several primary races, most of which are uncontested.
The filing deadline for the bulk of ballot issues and candidate petitions for the May 5 primary election was Wednesday afternoon, and local boards of election have until Feb. 17 to certify ballot measures.
TAX ISSUES
Countywide sales tax increase: Temporary increase of the county’s sales tax by 0.5% to fund construction of a new jail and renovation of the current jail facility on North County Road 25A. To expire after 10 years.
City of Union: Continuation of an existing 1.5% levy on income and a 1% levy increase on income to fund police and fire operations, equipment maintenance and acquisition, and debt service.
City of Union: Renewal of an existing property tax levy to fund construction, surfacing/resurfacing, and maintenance of streets, roads and bridges, not to exceed 3 mills, which amounts to $43 per $100,000 of county auditor’s market value per year, for the period of five years, with an estimated $364,090 collected annually.
Village of West Milton: Continuation of an existing levy of 0.5% on income to fund police and fire services for a period of five years.
Piqua Public Library: Renewal of an existing property tax levy to fund current expenses, not to exceed 1.8 mills, which amounts to $46 for each $100,000 of county auditor’s market value per year, for a continuing period of time, with an estimated $990,824 collected annually.
Troy City Schools: Renewal of an existing property tax levy to fund current district expenses, not to exceed 5.8 mills, which amounts to $111 for each $100,000 of county auditor’s market value per year, for a period of five years, with an estimated $4.6 million collected annually.
MIAMI COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Democrat
William M. Whitten
Republican
Ted Mercer
COUNTY AUDITOR
Republican
Matthew W. Gearhardt
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE
Republican
Jeannine N. Pratt
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE - JUVENILE/PROBATE DIVISION
Republican
Katherine Kemp Severt
