Miami County candidates, issues filed for May 2026 primary

TAX ISSUES

Countywide sales tax increase: Temporary increase of the county’s sales tax by 0.5% to fund construction of a new jail and renovation of the current jail facility on North County Road 25A. To expire after 10 years.

City of Union: Continuation of an existing 1.5% levy on income and a 1% levy increase on income to fund police and fire operations, equipment maintenance and acquisition, and debt service.

City of Union: Renewal of an existing property tax levy to fund construction, surfacing/resurfacing, and maintenance of streets, roads and bridges, not to exceed 3 mills, which amounts to $43 per $100,000 of county auditor’s market value per year, for the period of five years, with an estimated $364,090 collected annually.

Village of West Milton: Continuation of an existing levy of 0.5% on income to fund police and fire services for a period of five years.

Piqua Public Library: Renewal of an existing property tax levy to fund current expenses, not to exceed 1.8 mills, which amounts to $46 for each $100,000 of county auditor’s market value per year, for a continuing period of time, with an estimated $990,824 collected annually.

Troy City Schools: Renewal of an existing property tax levy to fund current district expenses, not to exceed 5.8 mills, which amounts to $111 for each $100,000 of county auditor’s market value per year, for a period of five years, with an estimated $4.6 million collected annually.

MIAMI COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Democrat

William M. Whitten

Republican

Ted Mercer

COUNTY AUDITOR

Republican

Matthew W. Gearhardt

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE

Republican

Jeannine N. Pratt

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE - JUVENILE/PROBATE DIVISION

Republican

Katherine Kemp Severt