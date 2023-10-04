Miami County commission questions Board of Elections expenditure

The Miami County commissioners said Tuesday they were concerned that the Board of Elections received $172,000 in new electronic poll books allegedly without following county procurement policies.

The commissioners asked elections board Chairman Dave Fisher to convene the board and “publicly issue a plan outlining internal processes and protocols that ensure proper and transparent spending.”

Commission office staff had been asked to be “especially diligent” in reviewing the department’s funding requests due to a pending investigation into alleged procurement irregularities, commissioners said. Deputy Elections Director Ian Ridgeway was placed on administrative leave in early August during the investigation.

Fisher said later Tuesday the board followed policy and information on the purchase and funding sources were sent to the commission office. The poll books did arrive earlier than anticipated after election staff asked for two to use for poll worker training and the full order was sent before the purchase paperwork was signed, he said.

“We have been talking about new poll books for a long time. It wasn’t that we hid anything from anybody,” Fisher said.

The election board won’t be holding a special meeting, at least until it hears about the Ridgeway investigation findings, he said.