dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miami County courthouse evacuated due to gas leak

Local News
By
27 minutes ago

The Miami County courthouse was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

ExploreDayton man faces involuntary manslaughter charges in 2020 Troy death

According to Miami County dispatchers the leak was reported at 3:20 p.m., and Main Street is closed between Cherry and Short streets as crews investigate.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear when the courthouse will be reopened.

In Other News
1
Megabus to launch in Dayton, connecting half a dozen cities
2
More police, fire jobs added in Riverside for $21.9M budget this year
3
DETOUR: Road near Miami Twp.-Moraine-Kettering border to close for 8...
4
Discount Fashion Warehouse opens in Centerville this week
5
Air Force Museum to be closed Jan. 25 for training

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top