Miami County courthouse evacuated due to gas leak

The Miami County courthouse was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.
According to Miami County dispatchers the leak was reported at 3:20 p.m., and Main Street is closed between Cherry and Short streets as crews investigate.
No injuries have been reported.
It is unclear when the courthouse will be reopened.
