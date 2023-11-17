Miami County group continues El Sombrero Thanksgiving dinner after Pelayo’s death

TROY — The El Sombrero Community Thanksgiving Dinner, a holiday staple in Miami County for nearly 30 years, will return this year despite founder Ruben Pelayo’s recent death.

The dinner is being moved from the restaurant located between Troy and Piqua to a large, heated tent to be placed outside St. Patrick Soup Kitchen, 25 N. Mulberry St., in Troy.

The El Sombrero building cannot be used because of a kitchen fire in October and need for completion of repairs. Although some physical damage was sustained by the structure, the bulk of damage was from smoke.

This will be the 29th annual community dinner. Pelayo started the free meal to honor his mother. She would work every year to provide a meal to the poor in their hometown in Mexico.

“She would buy a pig and raise it so she could make food for the kids and all the people. For her, I started doing this,” Pelayo said in discussing the dinner in 2020.

Friends of Pelayo have been attempting to continue the meal, working this week with those at the soup kitchen and their board on possible options.

A longtime dinner volunteer and friend of Pelayo said Thursday that although the possibility of the meal going forward this year was “bleak” earlier this week, pieces of an event started coming together mid-week.

“It was important to him (Pelayo),” said Murphy Howe, who said he has volunteered for the meal since the third year. “It became important to us. We have a core of about six people who have always been there. As long as we can do it, we will continue to do it.”

Howe said that group combined their thoughts with suggestions from community members who approached him after Pelayo’s passing in late October at age 60. Several offered use of kitchens, but they were not large enough. “I appreciate everyone who offered,” he said.

The meal will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. It will be a dine-in only event. Carryout meals will not be available.

“As in past years, we would like to feed as many people as possible and you can help us do this by showing patience and courtesy with others,” Howe said.

Organizers said Thursday they think they have enough people who have volunteered to help with the meal. Donations can be made to El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 1700 N. County Road 25A, Troy, 45373.

