Miami County hires long-time employee as new development director

Suerdieck had been serving since June as acting director along with fellow department employee Rob England following the departure of Kelly Fackel. He said he is “excited for the opportunity” to lead the department.

“Dan has been with the Department of Development the past 18 years. He has been our planning and zoning manager and has worked closely in all facets of the department. Dan has been instrumental in guiding the new version of our County Comprehensive Plan and will be the lead person on our ongoing effort to update our zoning codes in Miami County,” said county commission President Ted Mercer.

Suerdieck holds a Master of Public Administration from Wright State University and a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University. He will work closely with Michael Clarey, the commissioners’ administrator who also has a background in County Development, Mercer said. He said the commissioners are proud of Suerdieck, who has worked his way through the ranks to lead the department.

He will be paid $4,154 bi-weekly.