Miami County Jail bonding explored; tours for public set

“We’re working closely with the Auditor’s Office and bond agents on ballot language and funding options,” Commissioner Wade Westfall said. “The funding includes a sunset clause, so it will be reviewed again in less than 10 years. Today’s discussion focused on timing, options and language.”

The bond lawyers are preparing paperwork to place the request on the ballot and set two public hearings on the requested funding.

In a report released earlier in 2025, consultants from Henningson, Durham and Richardson Inc., or HDR. recommended a new jail on the grounds of the current county Incarceration Facility north of Troy. The cost of a recommended 200-bed maximum security jail, including 32 new medical beds, was estimated at around $90 million.

The county currently has the Incarceration Facility, a minimum-security unit that opened in 1999 between Troy and Piqua, along with a maximum-security facility built in downtown Troy at the county Safety Building in the early 1970s.

The proposal calls for reuse of the Incarceration Facility’s beds, its lobby, laundry and food service areas, among others. Duchak said a new facility should include sheriff’s office administration space plus offices for the county Emergency Management Agency and the backup county 911 center.

Commissioners said options to pay for a jail solution include a sales tax increase, which would have to be approved by voters. A 0.5% tax has been discussed to raise around $90 million. Hopes are to secure grants and other funding to reduce that amount.

Tours will be led by Duchak and staff with commissioners available to answer questions, if needed. So far, the sheriff and others have made presentations to organizations and provided tours to people/groups as requested.

“The public tours are all about transparency, giving people a chance to see the current facility and understand the needs driving this project,” Westfall said.

The goal, the commissioners said in a media release is to “provide facts, provide access and let people see the reality for themselves. We want the public to have a clear understanding of the condition of our jail needs that comes with operating a secure, legally compliant facility.”

Duchak agreed.

“Transparency is important, and we welcome the community inside to understand the challenges we face,” he said.

Daytime tours will be at 11:30 a.m. and evening sessions at 6:30 p.m. Daily sessions are planned Jan. 10 and 31; Feb. 14 and 28; March 14 and 28; and April 11 and 18. Evening sessions are Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 4 and April 1, 15 and 19.

Tours will start in the main lobby of the Sheriff’s Office at the Miami County Safety Building. Tours are ADA accessible. All visitors will be screen for safety purposes. Additional group tours can be made by contacting the commissioners’ office at 937-440-5910 or commissioners@miamicountyohio.gov.

