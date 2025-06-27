Miami County law enforcement officers on leave following off-duty fight in Troy

Hemmert and Kelch were also charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

All three appeared in court Thursday. Bruss pleaded no contest and the charge was dismissed.

Kelch’s and Hemmert’s assault charges were amended to a second disorderly conduct charge. Both pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Kelch is a Piqua police officer and has been with the department since September 2023.

He was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation, according to a statement from the city.

Hemmert is a Miami County sheriff’s deputy and was placed on unpaid leave. Following Thursday’s plea, an internal investigation will start and determine if Miami County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures were violated, Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

Bruss was an officer with the West Milton Police Department. He was on probation and released earlier this month, West Milton police Chief Doyle Wright said.

On May 10, Troy police responded to Troy Public Square for a report of a group fighting behind Agave and Rye.

Officers began speaking to everyone involved, as well as other witnesses in the area.

Police determined Kelch and Hemmert got into a fight related to a woman, according to an incident report.

“Kelch apparently wanted to fight Hemmert, claiming he had a problem with him,” the report read. “The fight ensued and Hemmert had Kelch in a headlock on the ground. Eventually they stood up and Kelch swung a couple times at Hemmert.”

Bruss reportedly tried to get between the two and another woman got involved.