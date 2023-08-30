Miami County man pleads guilty in Butler Twp. child sex sting

Credit: JIM NOELKER

31 minutes ago
A Miami County man pleaded guilty Tuesday after he was arrested in a March child sex sting in Butler Twp., which happened two weeks before he was caught with a 14-year-old girl in a Troy motel room, records show.

Cody Aaron Michael Smith, 30, of West Milton will be sentenced Sept. 23 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Gerald Parker following his conviction for one count of importuning, which is soliciting a minor for sex.

Credit: Miami County Jail

The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force was conducting a March 28 sting operation. Smith drove to a house in Butler Twp. to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex, but in reality he had been chatting online with an undercover sheriff’s deputy posing as the teen, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

Smith was arrested again April 13 — 16 days after his arrest in the Butler Twp. sting — when he reportedly was caught with a 14-year-old girl in a Troy motel room when police were asked to check on the teen, according to a Troy Police Department report.

ExploreRELATED: Man caught with 14-year-old girl in Troy motel room pleads guilty

He pleaded guilty last month in Miami County Common Pleas Court to endangering children, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

In Montgomery County, Smith faces up to one year in prison and five years of probation. As part of his plea, a felony charge of possession of criminal tools was dismissed.

Contributing writer Nancy Bowman assisted with this story.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

