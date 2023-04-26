Miami County man pleads not guilty in felony child sexual pandering case

TROY — A Fletcher man pleaded not guilty Monday in a Miami County court to four felony indictments alleging he engaged in pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
Matthew Blevins, 33, is accused of recording, reproducing or publishing material featuring a minor in sexual activity in January in Miami County. The material did not involve identifiable juveniles, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.
Judge Jeannine Pratt set bail of $15,000 for Blevins in Common Pleas Court. If he posts bail, Blevins will be required to report to probation officials weekly and will be banned from using the internet.
In Other News
1
Premier Health opens Xenia medical office housing multiple providers
2
Committee wins grant for Courthouse Square, brainstorms what site could...
3
April temperatures show ups and downs of Dayton weather with a chilly...
4
Honor Flight Dayton to make first Washington, D.C. trip of 2023
5
Public health alert issued for soup that could spoil prematurely
About the Author