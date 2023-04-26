Miami County man pleads not guilty in felony child sexual pandering case

Matthew Blevins, 33, is accused of recording, reproducing or publishing material featuring a minor in sexual activity in January in Miami County. The material did not involve identifiable juveniles, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.

Judge Jeannine Pratt set bail of $15,000 for Blevins in Common Pleas Court. If he posts bail, Blevins will be required to report to probation officials weekly and will be banned from using the internet.