Miami County names Joel Smith as new chief administrative officer

Joel Smith has been named the chief administrative officer of Miami County following the January resignation of Michael Clarey. CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago
Joel Smith has been named the chief administrative officer of Miami County following the January resignation of Michael Clarey.

Smith previously was the Miami County Emergency Management Agency director. He will be paid $120,000 a year and receive four weeks of vacation.

“The Board is confident in Joel Smith’s appointment. He brings experience, steadiness and a practical approach that fits what the county needs right now. We feel good about the direction and about his ability to work well with staff, elected officials and the public,” said Miami County Commission President Wade Westfall. Smith served as interim administrator following Clarey’s resignation.

In his resignation, Clarey wrote he was honored to serve the county during the past 4.5 years, three of which were as administrator. It was “driven by the need to focus fully on my family and my personal well-being.”

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.

