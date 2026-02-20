Miami County names Joel Smith as new chief administrative officer

“The Board is confident in Joel Smith’s appointment. He brings experience, steadiness and a practical approach that fits what the county needs right now. We feel good about the direction and about his ability to work well with staff, elected officials and the public,” said Miami County Commission President Wade Westfall. Smith served as interim administrator following Clarey’s resignation.

In his resignation, Clarey wrote he was honored to serve the county during the past 4.5 years, three of which were as administrator. It was “driven by the need to focus fully on my family and my personal well-being.”

