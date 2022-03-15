Miami County nonprofits can apply for $150K in grants

To qualify for a grant, the non-profit organization must have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, been in operation since Jan. 1, 2020, and operate within Miami County’s boundaries.

Among expenses that may be eligible for grant assistance are:

General expenses: payroll, benefit costs, mortgage/rent, operating costs, utilities;

COVID prevention: items purchased to protect the public and employees, such as protective masks and hand sanitizer;

Staff retention/attraction: costs associated with job training/professional certifications and costs associated with hiring activities such as job postings and retention/attraction incentives;

Technical assistance counseling: for third party services tied directly to recovery from financial hardships caused by COVID-19

The commissioners earlier set aside $750,000 in ARPA money for the small business grants. Those grants are limited to $25,000 each.

The county ARPA committee made up of employees including Colley and Gary Link, hired as ARPA program manager, will make recommendations on grants. The commissioners will approve the grant awards.

For more information on applications for both grant programs, visit the county website at www.co.miami.oh.us/122 or call 937-440-5456.

