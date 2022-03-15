Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miami County nonprofits can apply for $150K in grants

A child plays one of the Painted Pianos in Troy last year, as part of an effort by the Lincoln Community Center, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and the Mayflower Arts Center. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

caption arrowCaption
A child plays one of the Painted Pianos in Troy last year, as part of an effort by the Lincoln Community Center, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and the Mayflower Arts Center. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Local News
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
21 minutes ago
County is making federal funds available for groups affected by COVID

TROY — The Miami County commissioners agreed Tuesday to set aside $150,000 for grants to assist local non-profit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program joins a similar grant program approved last month for small businesses across the county. The deadline to file for either grant program is May 31.

Both programs are being administered by the county Department of Development with money dedicated from the county’s first-year American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, distribution of around $10 million.

The grants are for expenses incurred on or after March 3, 2021. The date is per federal ARPA rules for use of the money, said Michael Clarey of the Development Department.

The grant program is designed to “lessen the economic damage caused by the pandemic,” the commissioners said in approving the grants for non-profit organizations.

To qualify for a grant, the non-profit organization must have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, been in operation since Jan. 1, 2020, and operate within Miami County’s boundaries.

Among expenses that may be eligible for grant assistance are:

General expenses: payroll, benefit costs, mortgage/rent, operating costs, utilities;

COVID prevention: items purchased to protect the public and employees, such as protective masks and hand sanitizer;

Staff retention/attraction: costs associated with job training/professional certifications and costs associated with hiring activities such as job postings and retention/attraction incentives;

Technical assistance counseling: for third party services tied directly to recovery from financial hardships caused by COVID-19

The commissioners earlier set aside $750,000 in ARPA money for the small business grants. Those grants are limited to $25,000 each.

The county ARPA committee made up of employees including Colley and Gary Link, hired as ARPA program manager, will make recommendations on grants. The commissioners will approve the grant awards.

For more information on applications for both grant programs, visit the county website at www.co.miami.oh.us/122 or call 937-440-5456.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com

In Other News
1
Kettering Health returns to pre-pandemic visitation policy
2
First Four: What to know about teams playing Wednesday at UD Arena
3
1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Perry Twp.
4
Connor Group acquires Texas apartment community
5
Snow total nearly half of normal in Dayton this winter

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top