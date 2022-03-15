Miami County nonprofits can apply for $150K in grants

TROY — The Miami County commissioners agreed Tuesday to set aside $150,000 for grants to assist local non-profit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program joins a similar grant program approved last month for small businesses across the county. The deadline to file for either grant program is May 31.
Both programs are being administered by the county Department of Development with money dedicated from the county’s first-year American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, distribution of around $10 million.
The grants are for expenses incurred on or after March 3, 2021. The date is per federal ARPA rules for use of the money, said Michael Clarey of the Development Department.
The grant program is designed to “lessen the economic damage caused by the pandemic,” the commissioners said in approving the grants for non-profit organizations.
To qualify for a grant, the non-profit organization must have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, been in operation since Jan. 1, 2020, and operate within Miami County’s boundaries.
Among expenses that may be eligible for grant assistance are:
General expenses: payroll, benefit costs, mortgage/rent, operating costs, utilities;
COVID prevention: items purchased to protect the public and employees, such as protective masks and hand sanitizer;
Staff retention/attraction: costs associated with job training/professional certifications and costs associated with hiring activities such as job postings and retention/attraction incentives;
Technical assistance counseling: for third party services tied directly to recovery from financial hardships caused by COVID-19
The commissioners earlier set aside $750,000 in ARPA money for the small business grants. Those grants are limited to $25,000 each.
The county ARPA committee made up of employees including Colley and Gary Link, hired as ARPA program manager, will make recommendations on grants. The commissioners will approve the grant awards.
For more information on applications for both grant programs, visit the county website at www.co.miami.oh.us/122 or call 937-440-5456.
Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com
