Miami County Park District’s Ranger Division earns accreditation from statewide program

DeWine created the Ohio Collaborative Law Enforcement Accreditation Program in 2024 to recognize law enforcement agencies that voluntarily meet or exceed nearly three dozen state standards of professional excellence that address core responsibilities, including professional conduct, bias-free policing, crisis intervention, and community engagement.

“Attaining accreditation through this program is a prestigious achievement,” said DeWine in a press release. “Those living in communities served by an accredited department can be confident that their local law enforcement agency demonstrates exceptional professionalism and meets Ohio’s high expectations for excellence in public safety services.”

A total of 24 law enforcement agencies have fully met Ohio’s standards of professional excellence, and several other agencies are working toward accreditation.

The accreditation initiative expands on a separate program, the Ohio Collaborative Law Enforcement Certification Program, which has certified more than 600 law enforcement agencies on specific best practices regarding use of force and law enforcement recruitment, hiring and screening. All certification standards are considered mandatory for accreditation.

The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board, which leads the accreditation program, was created in 2015 to strengthen law enforcement’s relationship with the public, according to DeWine’s office. It works in coordination with the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services and consults with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.

To learn more, visit the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services website, at ocjs.ohio.gov.