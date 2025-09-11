Miami County property values to increase an average of 28% in 2026

The reappraisal is required by the state in order to have property values reflect recent sales activity in the county.

The overall average residential value increase was 28.8%, according to the auditor’s office.

“This percentage increase is in line with counties who have experienced reappraisal and value updates the last two years (2024 and 2025),” Gearhardt said.

The statewide average increase in 2024 was 30.3% and 29.6% in 2025.

“Certain neighborhood/tax district areas have higher percentage increases,” he said.

Among them is Piqua at 34%, Brown Twp. at 35%, Pleasant Hill at 36% and the village of Casstown at 44%.

The percentage increases were warranted by sales activity over the past three years, Gearhardt said, while other areas were closer to or below the overall average increase.

Among those was Troy at 24.8%, Tipp City at 20% and West Milton at 24.6%.

Gearhardt said it is important to remember that “the county auditor sets the valuation of property, not the tax rate.”

An increase in property value does not equal the same percentage increase in property taxes, he said.

“Outside tax millage (voted millage) rates get reduced when property values increase. This reduction results in effective tax rates and ensures voted levies do not produce more revenue than approved by voters,” Gearhardt said.

While tax rates change annually, valuation changes occur every three years. Real estate sales continue to be very strong in the county, Gearhardt said.

“We have a strong and stable property value base in Miami County with substantial new construction growth in both residential and commercial sectors. The state of Ohio (department of taxation) mandates that property values in the county reflect the recent sales activity,” he said.

People are encouraged by Gearhardt to reach out to his office with questions about the reappraisal and their new tentative values.

Information also is available at miamicountyohioauditor.gov and the appraisal information site Miami County 2025 Property Revaluation at tinyurl.com/4th8h7w6, which contains detailed information about the 2025 reappraisal. Information on tax reduction programs is available on the county auditor website.

The county preliminary review period ends Sept. 26 with the final valuation abstract due to the state department of taxation for approval by Oct. 31.