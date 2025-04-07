Miami County public transit adds buses to fleet to grow ridership

The service follows a demand response format with those wanting a ride scheduling it in advance. There were 40,785 rides in 2022, 41,982 in 2023 and 42,292 last year.

The general fare is $4 a ride one-way anywhere in the county. The county contracts with Transdev to provide run the service. Several fare assistance programs are available. More information on the programs for assistance for rides to medical appointments, jobs, education and for the elderly and disabled.

To help grow and improve service, three more buses are being added to the transit fleet. “This expansion will enhance our capacity to meet growing demand,” Baker said. “With these new vehicles, we aim to provide more frequent service across our county, making it easier for residents to access jobs, education and essential services.”

Ridership growth has been consistent, if relatively small, said Michael Clarey, chief administrative officer for the county commissioners. “One effort to make sure that continues is transit staff giving presentations to assisted living facilities and service clubs,” he said.

Financially, the county commissioners have no concerns about the service’s financial status, Clarey said. The commissioners make an annual payment of $240,000 a year to the operation, an amount that has been the same since 2019. All other expenses are paid through state/federal grants and ridership revenue.

