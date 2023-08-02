Miami County puts elections official on leave due to investigation

TROY – The Miami County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to place Deputy Elections Director Ian Ridgeway on paid administrative leave due to what Chairman Dave Fisher said is “an ongoing investigation into procurement of supplies issues.”

The board called an emergency meeting for late Tuesday afternoon to discuss a personnel issue. The board met in a closed executive session with Director Laura Bruns and Chris Englert, an assistant county prosecuting attorney, for about 45 minutes.

Afterward, board members Fisher, Rob Long and Lance Ray voted to place Ridgeway on paid administrative leave effective immediately. Board member Audrey Gillespie joined the closed discussion by telephone but could not vote because she was not present at the meeting.

Fisher said the leave was being proposed “for the preservation of evidence.”

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation. Fisher said he didn’t know when the investigation began but said the investigation was brought to the board’s attention earlier Tuesday.

The board issued a statement following its vote. “This does not in any way affect any administration of this election or any other elections that we have had,” Fisher read. “The integrity of the election here in Miami County is sound, safe and strong.”

Ridgeway has been with the elections staff since fall 2018.

He is being represented by the law firm of Waite, Tomb and Eberly, attorney Jeremy Tomb confirmed following the board meeting.

“My client and I are happy to cooperate with any investigation that may involve him. I look forward to hearing from whoever is running that investigation so we can hopefully get this matter resolved quickly and efficiently,” Tomb said.