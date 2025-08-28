Miami County reconsiders handful of rejected candidate petitions, authorizes write-ins

Petitions by Amber Drum, current Tipp City Exempted Village Schools president, were rejected for what she called a clerical error of failing to date the petitions before circulating them. The petitions were dated the day they were turned in.

Board chairman Dave Fisher said state law requires the statement of candidacy to be filled out completely with information including the circulator signature before petitions are presented for other signatures.

“While I’m disappointed that my candidacy ended due to a clerical error, I take responsibility for the mistake and respect the process. Over the last four years, I’ve been proud to serve Tipp City and to work alongside our community through both amazing changes and difficult challenges,” Drum said. “I am deeply grateful for the support I’ve received, and I remain dedicated to building on that progress and serving our schools and community in every way I can.”

Also rejected were petitions by Jason Barnhart, who was making his first run for public office for the Troy City Schools Board of Education. His petitions were denied because there were not enough valid signatures due to some people who signed them were not registered to vote at the time of signing.

Petitions approved on reconsideration were filed by Theresa Packard, current Troy Board of Education president; Neil Thiesing, seeking re-election to the Miami County Educational Services Center Board; and Jack Bastian, Piqua City Commission, 3rd Ward candidate.

Packard’s petitions initially did not have enough signatures because some candidates printed their names instead of signing. She presented additional good signatures to the board.

“I appreciate the Board of Elections and their diligence in reviewing candidates’ petitions. I also appreciate their willingness to hear reconsideration and am grateful to be on the ballot for re-election,” Packard said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve our students, families and the Troy community.”

The board also certified 10 people who filed to be write-in candidates in November. They include candidates for Troy, Tipp City and Milton Union school boards along with Bradford, West Milton and Fletcher village councils.

With those candidates, there will be races for:

Troy City Schools Board of Education with Packard, incumbent Levi Fox, Zack Whitehead and write ins Mark Francis, Samuel Pierce (currently on Troy City Council) and Kathryn Roetter. Three will be elected.

Tipp City Schools Booard of Education with Lydia Pleiman and write-ins Katherine Ernst, Joshua Grear and Karen Kaibas. Two will be elected.

Fletcher Village Council with Kevin Woodard, a write-in; and Amy Conley, Ruth Dunkin, Jaime Fourcade, Marcia Hafer and Ralph McGillvary. Four will be elected.

Bradford Village Council with Darrell Swank, a write-in; and Toni Fashner, James Nicodemus, Matt Penny, Jason Sturgeon and Martha Weldy. Four will be elected.

Piqua City Commission, 3rd Ward with Bastian, a write-in, and Rick Walker Jr. One will be elected.

More information on the November election, voter registration and candidates for each office can be found on the board of elections website at boe.ohio.gov/miami.

