Miami County seeks grant to study consolidation of jails

22 minutes ago

Miami County will file an application for $175,000 from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for a needs assessment study of the county jail.

The study would be a first step toward an eventual proposal to consolidate the county’s jails to the area of the county Incarceration Facility, a minimum security jail, located north of Troy off County Road 25A, said Sheriff Dave Duchak. The county also operates a maximum security jail in the Safety Building in downtown Troy.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has made $51 million available for jail construction/renovation through this grant. The money is from federal funds and will not require a local match.

Duchak said he thinks the county has a better chance at receiving funding by asking first for the study. The needs assessment would be in-depth and take several months, he said. Input will be received from the sheriff’s office and staff along with judges, probation officers, substance abuse counselors, Tri-County Board of Mental Health and other county criminal justice system participants.

If the grant is approved, the assessment likely would take several months, Duchak said.

