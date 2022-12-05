Miami County seeks grant to study consolidation of jails

The study would be a first step toward an eventual proposal to consolidate the county’s jails to the area of the county Incarceration Facility, a minimum security jail, located north of Troy off County Road 25A, said Sheriff Dave Duchak. The county also operates a maximum security jail in the Safety Building in downtown Troy.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has made $51 million available for jail construction/renovation through this grant. The money is from federal funds and will not require a local match.