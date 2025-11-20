Miami County settles tie in Washington Twp. trustee race with a coin toss

An automatic hand recount in the race is scheduled for Monday morning, Nov. 24, said Laura Bruns, election director. “If the hand count doesn’t match the official (vote) canvass, and shows there was no tie, the board would have to meet to amend the official canvass,” she said.

Four people sought one of two seats on the Nov. 4 ballot. Candidate Edward McMaken received the most vote in the race, with 143 votes or 28.77%. McMaken and Black currently are trustees along with Thomas Lange, who term ends Dec. 31, 2027.

There were no other races qualifying for an automatic recount.

The elections board reviewed results from township, municipal and school board races and requests for money issues. There were two countywide races. The countywide voter turnout was 24.19% and 28.71% in the Washington Twp. race.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.