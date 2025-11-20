Breaking: Most Ohio households should receive their full SNAP benefits this week

Miami County settles tie in Washington Twp. trustee race with a coin toss

Voting booths at Redman's Picnic Grounds in Troy on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Voting booths at Redman's Picnic Grounds in Troy on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
50 minutes ago
X

A coin toss was held this week by the Miami County Board of Elections to resolve a tie vote for a Washington Twp. trustee seat.

Candidate Scott Black won the toss over candidate Frederick Schwable, both received 122 votes counted on Election Night.

An automatic hand recount in the race is scheduled for Monday morning, Nov. 24, said Laura Bruns, election director. “If the hand count doesn’t match the official (vote) canvass, and shows there was no tie, the board would have to meet to amend the official canvass,” she said.

ExploreTipp City prohibits commercial cultivation, processing, dispensing of marijuana

Four people sought one of two seats on the Nov. 4 ballot. Candidate Edward McMaken received the most vote in the race, with 143 votes or 28.77%. McMaken and Black currently are trustees along with Thomas Lange, who term ends Dec. 31, 2027.

There were no other races qualifying for an automatic recount.

The elections board reviewed results from township, municipal and school board races and requests for money issues. There were two countywide races. The countywide voter turnout was 24.19% and 28.71% in the Washington Twp. race.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.

ExploreTroy residents elect council, school board member
In Other News
1
Unlicensed Dayton Public Schools aides will be placed on leave until...
2
What are you thankful for this year? We want to know
3
Sinclair invests $30M into remodel for future technology center...
4
Hundreds of area people line up for free food for Thanksgiving meal
5
Most Ohio households should receive their full SNAP benefits this week

About the Author