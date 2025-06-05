Miami County Sheriff’s Office gets $87K to update body cameras

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will receive tens of thousands of dollars to help update deputies’ body cameras.
In a release, the sheriff’s office said it was awarded a grant of $87,656.28 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety for the body cameras.
Deputies have been using body camera for four years, the release said, and the funding will help purchase and update new cameras for all deputies.
At the end of 2020, Miami County commissioners approved the purchase of 65 body cameras and related equipment for about $137,000.
