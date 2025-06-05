Miami County Sheriff’s Office gets $87K to update body cameras

ajc.com

Local News
By
50 minutes ago
X

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will receive tens of thousands of dollars to help update deputies’ body cameras.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said it was awarded a grant of $87,656.28 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety for the body cameras.

Deputies have been using body camera for four years, the release said, and the funding will help purchase and update new cameras for all deputies.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Miami County to buy sheriff’s deputies body cameras

At the end of 2020, Miami County commissioners approved the purchase of 65 body cameras and related equipment for about $137,000.

In Other News
1
Military exercise: Gunshots, explosions, smoke expected Saturday
2
Plans for onMain’s first building at old county fairgrounds show flashy...
3
Woman sentenced to 30 days in crash that killed Northmont senior...
4
Jukebox beverage studio opens in Mason this weekend
5
State puts $11.5M toward local brownfield remediation projects

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.