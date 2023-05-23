Miami County teen sentenced in ‘dine and ditch’ assault at Chinese restaurant

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Bryant later pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor of assault. A third charge of felonious assault was dismissed with Bryant’s pleas.

Public defender Joe Fulker said Bryant “made terrible decisions” that evening and provided no explanation for his actions. He had experienced a “rough” childhood and mental health issues and had experimented with a lot of drugs, Fulker said.

“I am very sorry for the events that happened,” Bryant said, adding he wanted to pay restitution to the injured.

Prosecutors requested a significant prison sentence to protect the public, said Jessica Eichenlaub, an assistant county prosecutor. The case started in county Juvenile Court before being bound over to the adult court, she said.

Restitution of $25,192 was ordered for medical and dental expenses for the two injured men.

Pratt reviewed Bryant’s juvenile record that included disorderly conduct, domestic violence, menacing, assault and probation violations.

Bryant showed no genuine remorse for his actions, Pratt said.

“The court finds no pleasure in sending you to prison but this has got to stop, and hopefully you will get the message,” she said.

