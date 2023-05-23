Miami County teen sentenced in ‘dine and ditch’ assault at Chinese restaurant

TROY — A Piqua teen who police said assaulted two employees at a Troy restaurant during an attempted “dine and ditch” last fall was sentenced Monday to a minimum of five years and a maximum of seven and one-half years in prison.
Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt called the incident “a senseless act” and “very troubling.”
Kameron Micheal Bryant, 18, was 17 at the time of the September incident at the China Bowl Buffet.
Police were called to the Weston Road business around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on the assaults of two employees. They found two men injured, one seriously, and were told the assailant had fled the scene. Bryant returned to the business later and, with information from witnesses, was arrested.
Bryant went into the restaurant without money and intended to eat and leave with paying, police said. He lured the two male employees into the bathroom and assaulted them, police reported. After the assaults, he walked out of the business.
Credit: Miami County Jail
Credit: Miami County Jail
Bryant later pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor of assault. A third charge of felonious assault was dismissed with Bryant’s pleas.
Public defender Joe Fulker said Bryant “made terrible decisions” that evening and provided no explanation for his actions. He had experienced a “rough” childhood and mental health issues and had experimented with a lot of drugs, Fulker said.
“I am very sorry for the events that happened,” Bryant said, adding he wanted to pay restitution to the injured.
Prosecutors requested a significant prison sentence to protect the public, said Jessica Eichenlaub, an assistant county prosecutor. The case started in county Juvenile Court before being bound over to the adult court, she said.
Restitution of $25,192 was ordered for medical and dental expenses for the two injured men.
Pratt reviewed Bryant’s juvenile record that included disorderly conduct, domestic violence, menacing, assault and probation violations.
Bryant showed no genuine remorse for his actions, Pratt said.
“The court finds no pleasure in sending you to prison but this has got to stop, and hopefully you will get the message,” she said.
Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com
About the Author