Addison Cox is graduating as a 2025 valedictorian from Bethel High School. She will graduate high school with an associate of arts degree from Edison State Community College and plans to attend Wright State University to purse a degree in marketing of the arts. She was involved in soccer, track and field, basketball, student council, students for inclusivity, diversity and equality, prom committee, fellowship of Christian Athletes, BEE Hope, and was Homecoming Queen. CONTRIBUTED