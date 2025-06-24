Miami Twp. bans land use for marijuana

“Working with our law director, we determined that ... the recommended route (for) our department, would be to prohibit the land use of adult use cannabis while certain things are being sorted out of the state, relative to funding, number of dispensaries, location dispensaries, and a lot of other items,” Carlson said.

Carefully drafting the wording of the resolution allows for permitting the land use in certain specific zoning districts, like planned developments, if it’s later deemed appropriate for the township, Carlson said.

Miami Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously June 17 to approve the measure.