Miami Twp. man accused of shooting roommate over a cigarette indicted

A 24-year-old man indicted Tuesday is accused of shooting his roommate in the mouth after he would not give him a cigarette earlier this month.

Damarion Charles Lee was indicted by the Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County for two counts of felonious assault, according to a Montgomery County grand jury document. Both charges include three-year firearm specifications.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Lee’s bail was set at $250,000 last week. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

On Feb. 19, Miami Twp. police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6300 block of Saxony Road. Officers found Lee walking outside in the snowy yard, according to an affidavit from the Miamisburg Municipal Court.

ExploreMiami Twp. man accused of shooting roommate in mouth for not giving him a cigarette

He approached the police with hands up and was detained. Later inside the residence, officers found the victim shot in the mouth.

According to the affidavit, the victim and Lee were in the living room area of the house when he asked his roommate for a cigarette. The roommate denied giving Lee a cigarette and went to his separate bedroom to lay down, the document stated. Within a few seconds, Lee reportedly shot his roommate.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Lee remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail as of Tuesday.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

