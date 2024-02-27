Miami Twp. man accused of shooting roommate over a cigarette indicted

A 24-year-old man indicted Tuesday is accused of shooting his roommate in the mouth after he would not give him a cigarette earlier this month.
Damarion Charles Lee was indicted by the Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County for two counts of felonious assault, according to a Montgomery County grand jury document. Both charges include three-year firearm specifications.
Lee’s bail was set at $250,000 last week. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
On Feb. 19, Miami Twp. police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6300 block of Saxony Road. Officers found Lee walking outside in the snowy yard, according to an affidavit from the Miamisburg Municipal Court.
He approached the police with hands up and was detained. Later inside the residence, officers found the victim shot in the mouth.
According to the affidavit, the victim and Lee were in the living room area of the house when he asked his roommate for a cigarette. The roommate denied giving Lee a cigarette and went to his separate bedroom to lay down, the document stated. Within a few seconds, Lee reportedly shot his roommate.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Lee remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail as of Tuesday.
