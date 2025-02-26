Miami Twp. narrows police chief search to three finalists

Fear has more than 28 years in law enforcement, including more than 10 years of administrative focus.

He served as commander in operations at the Cedar Rapids Police Department in Iowa from August 1995 to October 2022, commander of operations at Sterling Police Department in Colorado from October 2023 to April 2024 and chief of police at Lamar Police Department in Colorado since last July.

Fear earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Kirkwood Community College, a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Fort Hays State University and a master’s degree in business management and leadership from Western Governors University.

Nielsen has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.

He served as a police officer with Westminster Police Department from 2014 to 2010, as a vice/narcotics detective for North Metro Task Force between 2010 and 2016, as police sergeant from April 2016 to April 2021, as special events and engagement sergeant from April 2021 to June 2021, as police commander (patrol), between July 2021 and December 2023 and as police commander (professional service).

Nielsen earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in English from University of Colorado and a master’s degree in criminology from Regis University.

Plesich has more than 27 years in law enforcement.

He served as a police officer from April 1987 to June 1988 and from October 1988 until April 1995, as a police supervisor from April 1995 to July 2011. He also served as acting lieutenant, patrol bureau with Hilliard Division of Police from July 2011 to September 2012; lieutenant, detective bureau with HPD from September 2012 to June 2016, as a bicycle officer with Charleston Police Department in South Carolina from June 2016 to February 2018, a senior officer with CPD from February to March 2018 and police chief for Reynoldsburg Division of Police from March 2018 to May 2020.

He then returned to CPD to be an officer with its Civil Disturbance Unit (member and trainer) from May 2020 to October 2021; a senior officer, special projects (grants coordinator) from October 2021 to February 2023; and senior officer, office of Professionals Standards (accreditation manager and police coordinator from February 2023 until today.

Plesich also is an attorney licensed to practice in Ohio and U.S. District Court, Southern District.

The police chief position was vacated Dec. 30 by Charlie Stiegelmeyer, who retired after a 43-year law enforcement career. He came to MTPD as the professional standards captain in 2018 and was promoted to chief in 2019.

Miami Twp. agreed to pay recruiting firm Public Sector Search & Consulting up to $25,000 to conduct “a comprehensive recruitment process” for a new police chief.

Applications were accepted from December 13 to Jan. 13. Salary range for the role is between $115,552 and $143,640.

Miami Twp. Trustee President Terry Posey Jr. told this news outlet trustees expect to have a resolution to hire a new police chief “as soon as details can be finalized.”