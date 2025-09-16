Miami Twp. nears completion of estimated $730K government center renovation

In general, renovations to the building, which opened in June 2006, included new gutters, windows and doors, brick and roof work and other repairs, she said.

“Every building needs maintenance,” Trustee President Terry Posey Jr. told this news outlet. “The efforts taken were long overdue and ensure the township has a functional building that residents can be proud of and the employees have a safe and usable place to work.”

There is work being done with flashing in a couple of areas where small leaks remain, Drury said. Other than that, most of the work is complete, she said.

“You could see water stains on the ceiling and down some walls,” Drury said. “Our facilities manager painted where there was water damage.”

A breakdown of costs for the project, which kicked off in September 2023, indicates an estimated cost at $730,874, which will be paid via General Fund and American Rescue Plan funds, but “the cost is expected to fluctuate as the project is not yet completed but is close,” Drury said.

The repairs should be completed this year, Drury said.

Carrying out the work are Piqua-based Meyer Restoration and Westfield, Indiana-based Browning Chapman.