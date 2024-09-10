Miami Twp. pauses development of gas stations, convenience stores, small-box retail stores

In addition to several other stations located in the city of Miamisburg along Ohio 725/Central Avenue, there are many options for fuel in the community, Carlson said. That led to the decision to use a moratorium to allow time to evaluate the Miami Twp.’s needs for this land use, and prepare updates to the township zoning resolution in response to these discussions, he said.

Trustee President Don Culp said Miami Twp. is addressing sections of the zoning code in light of recent commercial interest, sections that have not been reviewed or updated in more than 20 years.

“This action provides a review period to determine if changes are in the best interest of the community,’ Culp told this news outlet.

Carlson emphasized that a moratorium is not necessarily a banning. “It’s a temporary hold, (a) temporary pause on these types of land uses to allow staff time before receiving certain application types,” he said

The move follows similar ones made by other Dayton-area communities.

Beavercreek City Council in late August enacted a temporary 97-day moratorium on any new vehicle service stations, vehicle wash facilities, restaurants, grocery stores, self-storage warehouses, carry outs, and convenience stores within the city.

Earlier in August, Kettering placed a 16-month ban on certain new businesses that include convenience stores and gas stations.

Centerville in July approved a yearlong freeze on permits to open new gas stations, convenience stores and small-box discount stores.