Miami Twp. seeks residents interested in fiscal officer vacancy

Duties of the township fiscal officer include keeping an accurate record of the board of township trustees meetings, and of all township accounts and transactions, according to Ohio Revised Code.

Eligible candidates must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18, a resident of Miami Twp. in Montgomery County, and a registered voter for at least 30 days prior to the appointment, according to the township.

Township trustees have 30 days to make an appointment. Those interested should submit a resume and letter of interest to: Chris Snyder, Miami Twp. Administrator, 2700 Lyons Road, Miamisburg, OH 45342.

For more information, call the Miami Twp. Government Center at 937-433-9969.