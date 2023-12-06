Miami Twp. to place renewal police levy on the ballot this March

The new levy, if approved by voters, would renew a 5.5-mill levy approved by voters in May 2019, one that generates approximately $3.4 million a year. It will keep township income from the levy the same.

A replacement levy would have increased taxes and township income from the levy.

“The great thing about levies is that the trustees only make a recommendation,” Trustee President Terry Posey Jr. told Dayton Daily News. “It’s the citizens that get to have a direct impact in their community — specifically the quality of their police force. The township staff worked hard to make sure the request being made was as minimal a burden as possible while maintaining the present staffing levels.”

Miami Twp. Police Department uses levy funds for various purposes, such as paying police officers, acquiring cruisers and equipment, funding training programs, and covering day-to-day operating expenses.

The township received nearly $6.5 million in property tax receipts from the two police levies combined in 2023, according to Finance Director Clay McCord. The current budget for the police department is slightly more than $7.3 million, according to Miami Twp. Police Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer.