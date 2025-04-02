Miami Twp. trustees take action against fiscal officer for alleged misuse of township funds, attempted retaliation

The township’s fraud and accounting controls caught the transaction, which was canceled, according to the resolution. Matthews on Monday attempted to fire Finance Director Clay McCord, who had been involved in stopping the transaction, the resolution says.

Given those actions, the trustees approved taking three steps:

Report the incident to the Ohio Auditor of State as per Ohio law.

Refer the matter for criminal prosecution.

File a legal action to clarify whether Matthews’ attempts were within his legal powers as fiscal officer.

Additionally, trustees barred Matthews’ access to township offices, “except as required for the necessary performance of his statutorily defined duties and pursuant to prearranged communication” with McCord or township Administrator Chris Snyder.

A statement issued by the township this afternoon said “the Board of Trustees and administration will be making no further statements at this time as the legal process moves forward.”

Reached by this news outlet, Matthews declined to comment, adding that he “didn’t want to make any negative comments about the trustees or the township” and is “still very supportive of the township and will continue to do so.”

Matthews, was elected as a township trustee in 2013, but resigned in late March 2017 to avoid any potential conflict of interest after accepting a job with Frost Brown Todd, LLC, a firm with whom the township contracts. He was elected fiscal officer in November 2023 and took office in April 2024.

Ohio law, under R.C. 135.14 and R.C. 135.45, lists the investment options of a public subdivision. Physical assets such as gold do not appear in the statute.