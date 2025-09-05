Miami Twp. upgrades street signs for safety and more branded roadways

Miami Twp. Public Works Director John Schweickart told Dayton Daily News that after more than 20 years of wear, the signs are ready for replacement.

“The new signs identify for the community the difference between state, county and jurisdictional roadways,” Schweickart said. “They can better identify who is responsible for upkeep of that road.

Street signs typically only are replaced when the become damaged or faded, the township said.

“Our Public Works department did a thorough review of all of our street signs and found it necessary to replace them for the sake of public safety,” said Miami Twp. spokeswoman Jill Drury. The road department opted to change the color design of the signs from green to blue, the township’s brand color, and incorporate the township seal for “enhanced branding” of township roadways, according to the resolution. The new street signs also meet the U.S. Department of Transportation requirements for reflectivity so that motorists can easily read them while driving, day or night, Drury said.

The sign replacement effort, which launched the week of Aug. 18, is expected to be completed by the spring, officials said.

The replacement will cost $45,230 and come from Miami Twp.’s Permissive Tax Fund. The money allocated to this project was surplus funds in this account. Property taxes were not used.

The purchased was approved by trustees via a resolution in late April to improve sign infrastructure throughout the township.