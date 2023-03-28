Miami Twp. water main repair to leave some without water, more with discolored water

After a water main break over the weekend, Miami Township has announced that repairs on Wednesday will leave 25 houses with no water for most of the day, and much more may see discolored water.
A full list of the 25 addresses affected the most by the repairs will be included at the bottom of this article.
According to a release, Montgomery County Environmental Services will shut down water starting 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The water service is expected to return Wednesday evening, though residents of those 25 homes will be under a boil advisory for 24 hours afterward.
During the boil advisory, the township advised residents to boil their water for three minutes before using and discard any ice made from Tuesday until the boil advisory is lifted.
Also, during the work and the 24 hours afterward, residents in the area from Alex-Bell Road in the south to around Kettering Boulevard in the north may see discolored water.
The township advised residents to do their laundry and bathe on Tuesday, but they decide to do laundry after the water is restored to check to see if it is clear to avoid staining their clothes. If a resident sees discolored water, the township also encouraged them to run the water until it runs clear again before bathing.
Due to the large number of houses involved, the township encouraged residents to sign up for CodeRED, a notification service for emergencies in the area.
The 25 homes that will lose water access during the repair are highlighted in red in the below map, and other homes affected by discolored water are highlighted in orange.
The addresses of the 25 homes that will lose water include:
- 2449 Rulla Court
- 2448 Rulla Court
- 2437 Rulla Court
- 2436 Rulla Court
- 2424 Rulla Court
- 2423 Rulla Court
- 2410 Rulla Court
- 4762 Lamme Road
- 4750 Lamme Road
- 4732 Lamme Road
- 4718 Lamme Road
- 4706 Lamme Road
- 4640 Lamme Road
- 4627 Lamme Road
- 4624 Lamme Road
- 4617 Lamme Road
- 4606 Lamme Road
- 4597 Lamme Road
- 1989 Burnham Lane
- 1976 Burnham Lane
- 1975 Burnham Lane
- 1964 Burnham Lane
- 1950 Burnham Lane
- 1928 Burnham Lane
- 2298 Lehigh Place
