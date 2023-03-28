Miami Twp. water main repair to leave some without water, more with discolored water

The township advised residents to do their laundry and bathe on Tuesday, but they decide to do laundry after the water is restored to check to see if it is clear to avoid staining their clothes. If a resident sees discolored water, the township also encouraged them to run the water until it runs clear again before bathing.

Explore Kettering Health hires firm to look into misconduct allegations

Due to the large number of houses involved, the township encouraged residents to sign up for CodeRED, a notification service for emergencies in the area.

The 25 homes that will lose water access during the repair are highlighted in red in the below map, and other homes affected by discolored water are highlighted in orange.

The addresses of the 25 homes that will lose water include: