Miami Valley businesses draw millions in new federal contracts

Local companies have been winning big federal contracts recently.

A Beavercreek business, SierTek Ltd., joins companies from Arizona, California and Alabama in sharing a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a $90 million ceiling to support operations and depot maintenance at the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, the Department of Defense said late Wednesday.

Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; and Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, to be completed by Jan. 17, 2030.

The awards are the result of a competitive acquisition and six offers were received, the department said.

Elsewhere, the Clemons Vasquez Joint Venture LLC, which has a Dayton field office, will be among more than a dozen firms nationally competing for each order of a $495 million firm-fixed-price contract for construction services, the DOD said recently.

Bids were solicited via the internet with 20 received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2028. The contract came from the U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade at Fort Campbell, Ky.

Elsewhere, Trimble, an industrial technology and geospatial business based in Huber Heights, also recently won a federal contract for nearly $3 million for work on “autonomous path planning in 3D terrain”.

And a pair of Vandalia businesses, Janels Industries and Integrated Procurement Technologies, are celebrating their own recent contract wins.

Janels won a federal contract award for $2 million from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Va., for duct assembly work. Integrated won a federal contract award of $466,051 from the Navy for audio control panel work.