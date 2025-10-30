Miami View Park gets new turf, playground equipment for children

The playground at 5911 Munger Road has soft fall synthetic turf, shade structures and multiple accommodations, he said.

“The old playset had exceeded its useful life and was in need of modernization to conform with recent updates to the Public Playground Safety Handbook,” Schweickart said.

Located along northern Munger Road at the top of the hill, Miami View Park is a 34-acre park with two baseball diamonds, a fishing pond, shelter house with restrooms and playground equipment.

The previous equipment was installed in 1994, Schweickart said.

While the handbook is voluntary, it is utilized by the township’s parks supervisor, who is a certified playground safety inspector, to maintain the highest level of safety for the community, he said.

Trustees in December voted to approve replacing the playground at a cost of $489,426, which was paid for by American Rescue Plan funds.

In 2024, Miami Twp. Board of Trustees adopted by resolution the Parks and Trails Plan, a comprehensive guideline for improving township parks network and pedestrian access across the township, Schweickart said.

In that document, the playground was one of many features presented to be considered for improvements utilizing American Rescue Plan funds, he said.