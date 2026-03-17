Miami vs. SMU: How they compare off the court

It will be a test between two high-scoring offenses Thursday when the Miami University RedHawks (31-1) take on the Southern Methodist University Mustangs (20-13) in First Four matchup at UD Arena.
Here’s a look at the two Cinderella’s off the court.
|Miami
|Category
|SMU
|Feb. 2, 1809
|Founded
|April 17, 1911
|Oxford
|Location
|Dallas
|More than 200, including pre-professional studies
|Number of majors
|More than 100, and 85 minors
|75%-82%
|Acceptance rate
|53%-61%
|No. 1 among Ohio public universities for return on investment (Payscale.com), No. 2 public school and No. 13 overall nationally for undergraduate teaching (U.S. News & World Report), No.6 public university (LinkedIn Top Colleges), No. 35 best value public college (The Princeton Review)
|Academic rankings
|No. 1 university in North Texas (U.S. News & World Report), No. 2 private university in Texas (U.S. News & World Report), Top 20% national university (U.S. News & World Report), Top 125 best colleges for future leaders (TIME)
|$15,161 for Ohio residents, $38,682 for non-residents
|Average tuition
|$67,736
|Ben Roethlisberger - Super Bowl winning quarterback
Paul Ryan – Former Speaker of the House
Michael “The Miz” Mizanin – WWE wrester
Benjamin Harrison – 23rd President of the United States
Nick Lachey – Singer, songwriter, TV personality
Tina Louise – Actress, most famous for her role at Ginger Grant on Gilligan’s Island
Katie Lee – Chef and Food Network and Cooking Channel host
Mark Coleman – UFC Hall of Fame inductee
Mike DeWine – Governor of Ohio
Eric Lange – Character actor, best known for the TV show Lost
Wally Szczerbiak – Former NBA player
Paul Brown – NFL Hall of Fame member, founder of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals
P.J. O’Rourke – Author and political satirist
Donna Shalala – Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient
Margaret Peterson Haddix – Children’s author best known for the series Shadow Children and The Missing
Chung Un-chan – Former Prime Minister of South Korea
Sidney Souers – First Director of Central Intelligence
John Henry Patterson – founder of the National Cash Register Company
Ryan Graves – Former CEO of Uber
Marne Levine – Former chief of staff for the National Economic Council
|Famous alumni
|Barbara Bush - Former First Lady of the United States
Kathy Bates - Academy Award-winning actress
James Cronin - Nobel Prize-winning physicist
Lauren Graham - Actress best known for Gilmore Girls
Tucker S. Bridwell - President of Mansefeldt Investment Corp.
Brian Baumgartner - Actor best known for The Office
Regina Taylor - Golden Globe-winning actress and playwright
Beth Henley - Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright
Bill Fagerbakke - Actor best known at the voice of Patrick in SpongeBob SquarePants
Amy Acker - Actress best known for Angel and Person of Interest
Lamar Hunt - Founder of the American Football League
|$40.9 million
|Athletic budget
|$159 million
|$850 million
|School budget
|$923 million
|Miami University is known as the “Mother of Fraternities” because four national fraternities were founded there, and the “Cradle of Coaches” for producing three Super Bowl-winning coaches and multiple others who revolutionized football.
|Interesting fact
|SMU’s live Shetland pony mascot, Peruna, has represented the university since 1932 and is in its 9th generation.
|17
|NCAA appearances
|13
|Sweet 16 in 1999
|Best performance
|Final Four in 1956
|In January 2025, Head Coach Travis Steele signed a contract extension through the 2031-2032 season that included a $300,000 base salary through 2026, $400,000 2026-2030, and $500,000 2030-2032. The contract also includes $1 million in retention and performance-based bonuses. In February 2026, Miami University offered him an extension through the 2033-2034 season that has not been signed.
|Coach’s salary
|SMU, a private university, has not disclosed Head Coach Andy Enfield’s contract details since he was hired in 2024 from the University of Southern California. SMU paid his $2 million buyout fee. Enfield’s USC salary was $3,806,389 for the 2023-2024 season.
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