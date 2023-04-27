Miamisburg appoints new school board member

Nila Taylor Getter is the newest member of the Miamisburg City Schools Board of Education.
Getter, who was sworn in Tuesday, fills the vacancy of former board member Tim Lewis, who served on the board since January 2020 but resigned effective April 7.
Getter, a lifelong Dayton area resident and a Miamisburg High School graduate, is a Registered Nurse employed by Kettering Health Network.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Miami University and a master’s degree in nursing from Andrews University.
According to the district, she has volunteered for numerous community organizations and causes throughout her life and “her experience and enthusiasm for public education made her an ideal candidate for this role.”
.
In Other News
1
City, Troy Tavern going back to court? Repairs not done, owner says...
2
Dayton City Commission candidates choose variety of issues to spotlight
3
Bellbrook school board to vote on policy change for LGBT protections...
4
Ohio reports fewer than 4,000 COVID cases for 2nd straight week
5
Nominate a 2023 high school graduate to be featured in the Dayton Daily...
About the Author