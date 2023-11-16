Miamisburg cancels 2024 swimming season at Sycamore Trails

Miamisburg will not reopen the Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center for the 2024 swimming season due to issues with the piping infrastructure.

The city has issued a request for pool design, planning and architecture and engineering services to evaluate the costs and feasibility of pipe replacement, as well as timelines, costs and redesign concepts.

“This is a difficult decision for the city,” said Miamisburg City Manager Keith Johnson. “We are very proud of our history of public swimming opportunities for the community and recognize the impact the Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center has in making summer in Miamisburg special.”

The decision to cancel the swimming season next year came after months of the city attempting to make critical repairs to the piping infrastructure,

In the fall of 2022, the city noticed an increase in water usage at the aquatic center and began working to test lines. Repairs were made to seven areas in the piping system that were believed to be the source of the water loss.

In May, the city learned the repairs were unsuccessful and staff noticed an increase in water usage while filling the pool. Miamisburg decided to continue with the 2023 swimming season to honor the commitment to passholders, the community, staff and swim associations.

The city monitored the pool for any impacts to the water system during the swim season.

“It’s important to note that the water loss experienced at the pool last season did not adversely impact the water system, nor were any costs passed along to residents,” said Mayor Michelle Collins. “...We understand any significant water loss is not sustainable, which is why we have made the decision now, to prioritize the repair and/or redesign of the facility, to ensure we can offer this amenity to the public, while being responsible stewards of taxpayer resources, both funds and water.”