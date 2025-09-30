Miamisburg completes $3.4M Riverview Avenue overhaul

Funded through the city’s 2024 capital plan and the American Rescue Plan Act, the effort took a little more than a year to complete.

The construction cost $3.4 million and was launched in August 2024. Crews removed old pavement, performed site work and grading, reconstructed the two-lane roadway and resurfaced it with new asphalt.

Additional improvements included installation of sidewalks, curbs and gutters, storm drainage systems, steps, a retaining wall and a new 18-inch water main with service tie-ins.

“These significant project sidewalk, curb, gutter, and storm pipe improvements now provide pedestrian connectivity, improved drainage and an aesthetically pleasing paved corridor with a much smoother ride,” Miamisburg City Engineer Bob Stanley told Dayton Daily News. “I would like to thank the residents in and around the Riverview Avenue project area for their cooperation and patience as our team built the project over the past year.”

Stanley previously said the upgrades were aimed at addressing long-standing concerns raised by residents.

Approximately 3,000 vehicles that travel the corridor daily, he said.