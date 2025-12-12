Miamisburg councilman launches bid for 40th House District

Colvin, a deputy court administrator/bailiff for Montgomery County Common Pleas Courts, was first elected to Miamisburg City Council in 2008.

He announced the decision Thursday at American Legion Post 165, where his father and paternal grandparents served as past commanders and past president of the auxiliary.

“I’m ready to take the next step and put my 18 years of experience serving on Miamisburg City Council to work for our district,” he said. “I want to go to Columbus and work on issues important to the Miami Valley and to me, personally.”

Colvin said those issues include “tackling the mental health epidemic, criminal justice, and most importantly, continuing to fight to keep money where it belongs — in the pockets of Ohioans.”

The heavily Republican district is represented by Rodney Creech, who is running for an Ohio Senate seat against Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp.

Colvin is at least the fourth candidate with the intention of representing House District 40. Also vying for the spot are University of Cincinnati law student Lew Lainhart, Trenton Mayor Ryan Perry and Farmersville pastor J. Todd Smith, who served in the House from 2018 through 2020.

Colvin said he will travel across the district and hear directly from the voters he hopes to represent.

He said he believes the 40th District deserves a representative who understands local government, respects taxpayers, backs first responders and veterans and believes in what he called “conservative, common-sense solutions.”