Miamisburg man accused of defrauding clients out of $707K sentenced to prison

He was also ordered to pay restitution.

In May, Daley pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He faced up to five years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Daley allegedly stole more than $707,000 from three clients while working as for a life insurance brokerage firm.

From 2012 to 2020, Daley convinced the three clients to make withdrawals from assets at the firm and deposit them in the clients’ personal accounts, according to the indictment.

He reportedly had clients make payments from those personal accounts to him or to an account he controlled.

Investigators claimed Daley sometimes wrote and prepared checks to transfer funds and had the clients sign them without telling them the money was going to his account.

All the funds were used for Daley’s personal benefit and expenses, according to federal court records.

He also allegedly failed to pay taxes on the money.