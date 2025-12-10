Breaking: Kings Island announces opening date for 2026 season

Miamisburg man accused of defrauding clients out of $707K sentenced to prison

The front windows of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dayton. THOMAS GNAU / STAFF

Credit: Thomas Gnau

Credit: Thomas Gnau

The front windows of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dayton. THOMAS GNAU / STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Miamisburg man accused of defrauding clients and older adults out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Judge Matthew W. McFarland sentenced Ronald Scott Daley to four and a half years in prison and two years of supervised released, according to U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio records.

He was also ordered to pay restitution.

ExploreRELATED: Miamisburg man pleads guilty to federal wire fraud scheme

In May, Daley pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He faced up to five years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Daley allegedly stole more than $707,000 from three clients while working as for a life insurance brokerage firm.

From 2012 to 2020, Daley convinced the three clients to make withdrawals from assets at the firm and deposit them in the clients’ personal accounts, according to the indictment.

He reportedly had clients make payments from those personal accounts to him or to an account he controlled.

Investigators claimed Daley sometimes wrote and prepared checks to transfer funds and had the clients sign them without telling them the money was going to his account.

All the funds were used for Daley’s personal benefit and expenses, according to federal court records.

He also allegedly failed to pay taxes on the money.

In Other News
1
Woman accused of stealing more than $834K from Washington Twp. medical...
2
Man gets prison for Dayton bar shooting that seriously injured 1
3
Top civilian executive now oversees AFRL’s 6,000 workers, billions in...
4
Charges filed after man confronts ex, ending with 3 shot in Dayton
5
Dayton Ballet dancers choose union representation

About the Author