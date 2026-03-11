Miamisburg man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old sentenced to prison

A 57-year-old Miamisburg man accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old will spend at least nine years in prison.

Judge Susan D. Solle sentenced Michael Wootan to nine to 12 years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

He will be on post release control for five years once he finishes his prison sentence.

Wootan was also designated a Tier II and III sex offender. Tier II offenders have to register their address every 180 days for 25 years and Tier III offenders must register every 90 days for the rest of their life.

Michael Wootan, 56, was arrested Friday, June 13, and charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. His arrest is part of an investigation into a reported sex offense involving a child under 10 years old.

On Jan. 20, Wootan pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition of a person younger than 13 and one count of attempted rape by force, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Defense Attorney Carl Bryan filed a motion for a mental competency evaluation on Jan. 27 and then withdrew as Wootan’s defense on Jan. 27, according to court records.

Wootan’s new attorney, Lucas Wilder, withdrew the competency motion on Feb. 2.

Miamisburg police opened an investigation into Wootan after receiving a report of potential child sexual abuse on May 28.

A 7-year-old sent a partially nude image to Wootan via cellphone, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court documents. The girl was known to Wootan.

The girl described Wootan’s bedroom to investigators and told them “that the sexual acts took place in his bedroom and that he recorded as least one video using his cellphone of them performing a sexual act,” according to an affidavit.

