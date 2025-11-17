Miamisburg man gets misdemeanor charges after SWAT standoff

Crews responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at the 1800 block of Tranquil Drive, according to the Miamisburg Police Department.

Police said officers determined that Jennings had allegedly made threats toward his wife and himself.

Due to the nature of the threats and weapons found inside the house, a SWAT team was deployed, police said. Police asked neighboring residences to be temporarily evacuated out of caution.

Jennings was arrested and remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

His bail is set at 50,000 dollars for each charge, according to court records.

Jennings was arraigned on Monday and his next court date is Dec. 4.