Miamisburg man pleads guilty in West Carrollton OVI crash

Both charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

He was initially indicted on aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence and possession of drugs charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

The indictment was waived after the bill of information was filed.

Evans will be sentenced on March 24.

On March 21, 2023, Evans was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota in the 600 block of East Central Avenue when he crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Hyundai Elantra head on, according to a West Carrollton police crash report.

Evans and the driver of the Hyundai, a 25-year-old Dayton woman, had to be removed from their vehicles using mechanical means.

Both drivers were taken to Kettering Medical Center with serious injuries.

Evans tested positive for benzodiazepines and cannabinoids, according to the report.