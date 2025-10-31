Miamisburg man sentenced to more than 1 year in prison for sexual assault at Christmas party

• Sentencing: Judge Elizabeth Ellis sentenced Dexter Williams, 38, to 18 months in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He was also sentenced to four and a half years for violating the terms of his probation in a burglary and trespassing case from 2022.

The sentences are consecutive, meaning Williams will serve a combined six years in prison.

• Probation: Once Williams is released, he will be under post-release control for five years.

• Sex offender: Williams will also be a Tier I sex offender. He must register his address annually for 15 years.

What did he plead to?

• Guilty plea: Williams pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition on Oct. 21.

One count of rape was dismissed, according to court records.

What was he accused of?

• Sexual assault: On Dec. 18, 2023, a 17-year-old girl reported Williams raped her during a Christmas party on East Gander Road in Dayton, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The teen fell asleep in the basement and woke up to Williams assaulting her, according to an affidavit.

• Inappropriate comments: Williams reportedly made inappropriate comments prior to the assault.

During a forensic interview the teen told investigators Williams tried to kiss her earlier that night, according to municipal court documents.

“(She) disclosed Williams had touched her back and had asked her to come sit next to him,” an affidavit read. “(She) told him no several times, advising she was only 17 years old and he was a grown man.”